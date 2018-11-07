Never off-duty: Police dog nabs wanted man during training exercise

Police service dog Axel turned into the woods and began barking during a training exercise and found a man wanted in relation to several thefts. (RCMP/Submitted)

An RCMP police dog found more than just a chew toy while completing a training exercise near Stephenville, N.L., on Tuesday morning.

Police say that just before 11:30 a.m., police service dog Axel was tracking as part of the training when he turned into the woods and began barking, indicating to his handler that a person was hiding in the area.

Axel found a 48-year-old Stephenville man who was wanted in relation to several thefts in the Stephenville area. The RCMP say the man was in possession of stolen property.

The man was arrested and released under conditions with a future court date.

And police said Axel, after proving he is never truly off-duty, resumed the tracking exercise and successfully found his toy hidden in the woods.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador