Woman using cellphone while driving through crash scene gets charged

A woman who appeared to use a cellphone to shoot video while driving past the scene of an accident wound up getting some police attention herself.

The Roddickton RCMP, Emergency Medical Services and Englee Fire Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle rollover around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to hospital with injuries.

While police were at the scene, a 37-year-old woman drove past, turned around, and drove back through the scene holding a cellphone out her window, according to a press release from the police, who believe she was taking pictures or filming the scene.

The RCMP stopped the driver and ticketed her under the Highway Traffic Act for using a handheld phone while driving.

Police are reminding drivers that using handheld cellphones while driving is prohibited and a first offence carries a fine of $390 and four demerit points.

"Distracted driving, especially through an active collision scene, puts everyone in danger, including other motorists and emergency personnel working on our highways," the RCMP said in a news release.

