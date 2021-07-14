Speeding driver travelling at 232 km/h charged with dangerous driving

Police have charged a man with dangerous driving after he was spotted travelling more than double the speed limit on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday.

According to a news release from the RCMP on Wednesday, the 24-year-old driver from Pasadena was stopped near Middle Gull Pond after officers measured his Dodge Challenger travelling east on the highway at 232 km/h.

The driver now faces a criminal charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle under the Criminal Code, as well as charges of excessive speeding and imprudent driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

His licence has been suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded, police say. The man is set to appear in provincial court in St. John's on Oct. 22.

In its release, the RCMP warned it would not tolerate speeding and will enforce the most serious charges that apply.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador