Former Badger priest charged with sexual assault of minor dating back to '90s

Police have charged 62-year-old Anthony Hageman with four counts of sexual offences against a child that police say happened in Badger, N.L., in the 1990s.

Hageman, also known as Father Tony, was serving in the area as a part of the Roman Catholic Church when the alleged offences occurred, according to police.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP say a complaint was received in August 2019 from a person who reported being sexually assaulted at seven years old.

Police say an investigation led to the charges against Hageman, which include sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual exploitation.

Hageman, who now lives in Toronto, was served a summons on Feb. 3 and is scheduled to attend court in Grand Falls-Windsor on March 25.

Police are asking anyone with information related to its investigation to contact Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at 709-489-2121 or Crime Stoppers.

