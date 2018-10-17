Suspect in custody after crash, pursuit involving both RCMP and RNC

Police say they have a man in custody after he was driving erratically and speeding, which prompted an urgent warning from the RCMP for a brief time early Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they received information that he was driving a red Pontiac van in Holyrood, St. John's and Colliers.

It's not immediately clear where he was apprehended.

The RCMP had asked residents of Colliers to stay in their homes or business, but a few minutes later, issued a media release stating the man was in custody.

Roncalli Central High School was placed in secure school mode for a period of time.

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District told CBC News that the school returned to normal once the suspect was placed in custody.

Previous warning from RNC

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had previously issued a warning mid-morning via Twitter asking the public to be on the lookout for a red Kia Sedona that police said was involved in several collisions in St. John's.

However, the latter part of the incident had the man driving the Pontiac van, according to the RCMP. It's not immediately clear when or how he allegedly ditched one vehicle for the other.

