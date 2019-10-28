Heavy police presence on Bay Bulls Road as RNC track suspect

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is out in full force in the area of Bay Bulls Road in St. John's on Monday afternoon as officers track a suspect.

An RNC spokesperson said the suspect is wanted in relation to an earlier investigation but would not provide further details on the case.

The RNC said to expect heavy police presence in the area of Bay Bulls Road around Bowring Park.

Members of the public have been asked not to report the location of police officers on social media.

The canine unit is also on scene.

