Police ask for public's assistance in search for woman last seen in St. John's

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Police say Salome Andersen, 32, was reported missing on Dec. 22. She was last seen in the area of Cashin Avenue in St. John's at around 2 a.m. that day.

Andersen is described as four feet nine inches tall and 132 pounds with brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple coat and purple hat with white stripes.

The RNC major crime unit is continuing the search and asks anyone with information pertaining to Andersen's whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

