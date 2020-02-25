2 men, 1 woman arrested after shotgun robbery in Pasadena

Police have arrested three people after a violent robbery in Pasadena, N.L., last week.

Police say a 28-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman entered a home armed with a shotgun and stole money before fleeing.

Police say the victim was found walking through the area around 4:20 Thursday morning with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers from Deer Lake and Corner Brook as well as the RCMP's serious-crime unit led the investigation that resulted in the arrests.

The accused have been charged with robbery, robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, uttering threats, disguise with intent, and use of a firearm in the commission of an offence.

The two men remain in custody with court appearances scheduled Wednesday, while the woman was released with the condition of appearing in court later, say the RCMP.

Police say the homes of the accused were searched over the weekend, and more charges are expected.

The robbery was a targeted incident, according to police.

