Police arrest 2 people after St. John's home invasion Friday morning

Police arrested two people shortly after responding to a reported home invasion Friday morning.

Police responded to a home on Bay Bulls Road in St. John's shortly after 6 a.m. Friday morning after report of a home invasion.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said a woman and a man armed with a weapon had gained entry to the residence.

When they arrived, officers were told the suspects had fled the scene on foot.

A short time later, said police, the suspects were found in the area of Bay Bulls Road and were arrested without incident.

Charges laid

A 39-year-old man has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering with intent, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and court order breaches.

A 29-year-old woman has been charged with with robbery, assault with a weapon and breaking and entering with intent.

Both have been held to appear in provincial court.

The RNC said all parties involved know each other.

