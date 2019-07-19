Police arrest 2 people after St. John's home invasion Friday morning
Man and woman entered home on Bay Bulls Road with a weapon, say police
Police responded to a home on Bay Bulls Road in St. John's shortly after 6 a.m. Friday morning after report of a home invasion.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said a woman and a man armed with a weapon had gained entry to the residence.
When they arrived, officers were told the suspects had fled the scene on foot.
A short time later, said police, the suspects were found in the area of Bay Bulls Road and were arrested without incident.
Charges laid
A 39-year-old man has been charged with robbery, breaking and entering with intent, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and court order breaches.
A 29-year-old woman has been charged with with robbery, assault with a weapon and breaking and entering with intent.
Both have been held to appear in provincial court.
The RNC said all parties involved know each other.