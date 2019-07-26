'Brazen and concerning': Police arrest man suspected in dozens of residential break-ins

A 42-year-old St. John's man has been charged with a string of crimes after dozens of residential break-ins around the Northeast Avalon — most of them while residents were in their homes, police say.

The accused was arrested at home on the evening of July 25, 2019 and now faces charges including break and enter, trespassing at night, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats. Those charges stem from a single break-in, but were the result of a much broader investigation dubbed Operation Reprieve.

Inspector Terry Corbin said beginning in the spring, the RNC started noticing a significant bump in residential break-ins around the St. John's and Mount Pearl areas.

In addition to a higher volume of break-ins, Corbin said, there also appeared to be a similar method of operation.

"The number was probably in the neighbourhood of 75 to 80 break and entries," he said.

"What was particularly concerning about these break and entries was that on numerous occasions, lots of these break and entries were occurring while people were still at home."

Inspector Corbin noted that it is unusual for someone to risk being confronted by a homeowner.

"Very brazen, and extremely concerning," he said of the approach.

"Our big concern was personal safety."

Under investigation

The RNC is not prepared to say if the suspect was acting alone, but Inspector Corbin is advising the public to take proper precautions in protecting their homes.

"Be vigilant in terms of your own personal security. A window closed needs to be locked, a door closed needs to be locked. Don't rely on a window that has a screen on it as being secure," he said.

Even though police have made an arrest, they still advise the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity around their homes, he said.

