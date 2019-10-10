Paradise man charged with accessing, possessing child pornography

A Paradise man is facing child pornography charges as a result of an investigation that began more than a year ago.

According to police, an investigation by the RNC and RCMP's integrated internet child exploitation unit that began in August 2018 culminated in the search of a Paradise home in March. Police say a number of items were seized at the time.

A 32-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with accessing and possessing child pornography.

He was released from custody under conditions, including staying away from children under 16 years old, not having access to a computer or the Internet, and not being anywhere where kids under 16 are likely to be.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 4 in St. John's provincial court.

