Vikings MC member turned police agent names Al Potter as stabber

Protected by sheriffs officers and two plainclothes, armed police officers — one of whom carried a large army-style duffle bag on his arm — the witness walked into the courtroom and came within metres of a man with which he once shared an inner circle.

On Wednesday, the 39-year-old man, now in witness protection and whose identity is covered by a publication ban, testified against Al Potter, who's standing trial for the 2014 stabbing death of Dale Porter.

The dull hum of florescent lights in the courtroom only added to the tension which comes with one man testifying against a former ally.

"I was asked to be a prospect by Shane Leonard and that was back in 2014," the man said, wearing jeans, a hooded sweater and sunglasses on his head.

"I was given a vest … and after that I received my full patch. It was in late July 2014."

The informer wore green and white, he said, which were the colours of the club before "they became an offshoot of the Hells Angels and that explains the red and white."

The witness testified that the Vikings Motorcycle Club switched from green and white colours to red and white after they became an "offshoot of the Hells Angels." (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

As a prospect for the Vikings Motorcycle Club, which he said had a foothold on Cabot Street in downtown St. John's, the man said he did what he was told.

"They knew that I pretty much had to do whatever I had to do. That's part of the prospect [process], you're kind of a servant of the club," he explained.

"If you're asked to do something by an officer of the club or even a full-patch member you really can't refuse."

The club had a president, vice-president, treasurer and sergeant-at-arms, he explained — at times sounding more like a Hollywood script than a local court case.

At the time, Shane Leonard was club president, but the police agent said, it wasn't the younger Leonard calling the shots.

"It was really Vince Leonard Sr. who was the boss. He really ran things and Shane was kinda just the face of the club while Vince dictated the goings on."

Vince Leonard Sr. had two sons and a nephew in the club, the police agent said.

Al Potter confessed, agent claims

As a prospect and full-patch member of the Vikings, the agent said he sold drugs for Vince Leonard Sr., Vince Leonard Jr., Al Potter and Wayne Johnson. At times, he used the drug supply for his own purposes.

He said he started selling drugs for Potter in early July 2014, shortly after Porter was stabbed 17 times in the driveway of his home in North River, Conception Bay North.

But by October 2014, the agent, who also has a criminal record, said he had had enough of the Vikings Motorcycle Club.

"Well, I was seeing the people that had committed the murder … getting away with it, so I didn't agree with it because the man [Porter] didn't do anything to even have to deal with the Vikings, so I didn't understand why what happened happened."

Al Potter places his pointer and middle finger in a V on the right side of his chest, as he's done during previous court appearances at Supreme Court in St. John's. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

The former club member claims he had gotten the story of what happened early on the morning of June 29, 2014 directly from Potter himself, while the two shared pizza at Potter's home on Cabot Street.

"He had told me what had happened the night he was out around the bay, that he was to a club and a certain man was making fun of the colours of the club and stuff like that," he told the jury, while some took notes and others were transfixed by his testimony.

"He told me that he was told by [a second man] that you can't let [Porter] get away with that, and we have to do something about him disrespecting you."

According to the police agent, Potter and the second man, whose identity is covered by a publication ban and is also charged in relation to Porter's death, "buddied up" to Porter to gain his trust.

"When they got out of the car, Al and [the second man] proceeded to attack Mr. Porter and Al had stabbed him and [the second man] kicked and punched him when he was down."

Knife thrown in the ocean

Upon direct questioning from the Crown, the witness recalled a time he was instructed to pick up Leonard Sr.'s green Lincoln town car which was on Cabot Street.

He and other club members then proceeded to the Vikings clubhouse in Cupids Crossing — the first and last time he'd be there.

"I got back into Wayne Johnson's truck in the backseat with Shane and Wayne and we drove back to St. John's to Cabot Street," he testified, occasionally taking breaks to sip water as Potter watched on from the prisoner's box.

"Shane ran in the house to speak to his father and he came back out and we all proceeded to drive to Shea Heights."

Leonard Sr. passed the knife to Shane Leonard, he said, "He was trying to conceal it. I think it was wrapped in a dishcloth."

"I could tell it was some type of knife."

This knife was seized as part of the RCMP's investigation into the homicide of Dale Porter. The Vikings Motorcycle Club member turned undercover police agent said he does not recognize this knife. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

They drove toward the ocean, where all three men exited the truck and walked towards the shoreline.

"Shane Leonard walked closest to the coastline and threw a black-handled knife in the ocean," the police agent testified.

He claims it was Al Potter's knife and that he had seen it before at Vince Leonard Sr.'s cabin on Witless Bay Line, when Potter put the knife in a case on his belt.

Shown the knife already presented to the jury as having been seized from a freshwater stream in Brigus, the witness said he didn't recognize it.

After leaving Shea Heights and returning to Cabot Street, the agent said he was instructed to take a black Cadalliac to a house in Shea Heights where there used to be a garage. He said there someone else hauled the vehicle inside the building.

He also recalled picking up the second man accused in the case in Pleasantville in St. John's but did not elaborate on why.

Police agent, witness protection

"At some point you became a police agent,' said Crown prosecutor Sheldon Steeves, holding a document in front of the man.

"This is ... I'd call it a contract between me and the RCMP," he said, reading the paper. It was signed March 8, 2016, before Potter was arrested, but after Porter was killed.

The contract was terminated on April 28, 2016 because "I wasn't following direction" not to go to his previous home in the downtown area.

The witness box at Supreme Court in St. John's. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

He took police around to the area of town where he said the knife was thrown and then to the garage in Shea Heights, he said.

A written statement was also given to police.

After his involvement supplying police with insider information, "I was told that I had to leave the province, to be removed, for my own safety."

His testimony is expected to continue Wednesday afternoon, when he faces cross examination from the defence.

