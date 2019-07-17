Get your Nans down to the studio — teacher says this pole dancing class is for everyone

Erica Taylor has danced all over the world — but says she never did it for the people watching.

"It's not really about the male gaze," Taylor said from her St. John's studio, Vertical Xpression, which was recently deemed the city's "most queer-friendly" business of the year by St. John's Pride.

"The more strippers you know, the more you realize the ones that actually do a lot of pole tricks do it more so for their own pride — and to show, 'Hey I can do this crazy thing that maybe the male customers can't do.'"

Two years ago, Taylor decided to spread her mentality on pole dancing, opening up a studio on Water Street with a mission.

"Pole dancing is a way for anybody to embrace the sexy side of dancing," she said.

"That's one of the things that makes it special, because we don't shun the sexy side. You can dance in stripper heels, you can shake your booty, and also do incredibly athletic tricks."

The dancers at the studio said pole is part sport, part art form, and even therapy — a way to feel good about yourself regardless of your audience.

Erica Taylor opened the studio in downtown St. John's in 2017. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

The idea of including students of all stripes, regardless of gender, age or physical ability, was built into the business from the beginning, she said.

"There are dancers in the pole world ... who are over 200 pounds. They're pole famous," she said. "There are women, there are men, there are people in between, there are transgender dancers — pole is for everybody."

For Bernadine Vincent, that mantra shines through.

"I've never felt more empowered ... than I have at this studio," she said, still breathless from performing one of her inverted specialties.

"And I'm old enough to say that if I can do it, anyone can."

That's exactly what Taylor hoped Vertical Xpression would teach: it's not so much about the jaw-dropping moves or flawless execution, but about self-esteem: or, as Taylor puts it, "feeling comfortable in your own skin."

"People realize that it doesn't matter what you look like in your shorts," Taylor said.

"We're interested in helping people accomplish things they never thought they could do before."

