Northern Peninsula family finds polar bears rifling through pickup truck

Terry Hedderson got the fright of his life Thursday morning when he looked outside and saw three polar bears storming toward his house.

He first spotted them about 50 feet away, and figured they were heading out onto the sea ice in front of his house in St. Lunaire-Griquet on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula.

But they kept coming closer.

"They were on my front patio, staring in the front patio window, staring in the door and then going around my house," he told the St. John's Morning Show. "One of them actually opened the door of my pickup truck and tried to get in. It's just crazy. Freaked me out."

Three polar bears showed up on Terry Hedderson's doorstep in St. Lunaire-Griquet on Thursday morning. (Terry Hedderson/Facebook)

Hedderson reacted quickly, taking his seven-year-old son upstairs to their attic and putting him there.

His worst fear was the bears would break out his front window and try to get inside.

"It's like your refrigerator coming at you. They were huge."

Hedderson called the RCMP and wildlife officers. He then called his friends, who came over with a shotgun. They fired it in the air and gave the bears a scare.

After a few scary moments, the bears lumbered back out toward the ice.

The bears went around Hedderson's house, even coming up to his front patio. (Terry Hedderson/Facebook)

Hedderson said his son is doing fine, despite the panic in the household.

"We were talking about polar bears the other day because we knew they were in the area again this year. They come every year in March. So anyway, he was pretty cool about it."

He even said next time they come around, his dad should let him handle it.

As of Hedderson's conversation with CBC — about a half hour after the encounter — he said the bears were about 500 feet off the coast.

