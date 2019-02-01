Polar bears at Makkovik dump prompt wildlife warning

Reported sightings of two polar bears around the town dump in Makkovik have prompted the province to issue a warning for nearby residents.

Conservation officers are working to control the situation, said a press release issued Friday from the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources. In the meantime, people in the area are asked to take steps to avoid any chance of crossing paths with the bears.

The department is asking people to pay attention to their surroundings and travel in groups when possible, keep pets inside or closely watched outside, and dispose of garbage neatly to avoid attracting hungry bears.

If a person comes across a polar bear and the bear does not notice, the province asks that people quietly back away, downwind if possible. But if the bear sees or smells you, people are advised to avoid eye contact, stay calm, give the bear space and move away slowly.

Anyone who spots a polar bear is asked to report it to the North West River wildlife office, at 709-497-8479 or 709-897-7116.

