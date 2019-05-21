Roaming polar bear spotted in Fleur De Lys
People in a small town on Newfoundand's Baie Verte Peninsula were treated to a polar bear sighting Tuesday, but were warned to stay away.
Keep your distance, town says as bear strolls near harbour
The Town of Fleur De Lys posted photos on social media of the majestic creature walking along the shoreline and looking straight at the camera.
A post on the town's Facebook page says the animal was spotted across the harbour, and to keep pets inside.
The animal was reported to wildlife officials, who, according to the social media post, were en route.
