Skip to Main Content
Roaming polar bear spotted in Fleur De Lys
Nfld. & Labrador

Roaming polar bear spotted in Fleur De Lys

People in a small town on Newfoundand's Baie Verte Peninsula were treated to a polar bear sighting Tuesday, but were warned to stay away.

Keep your distance, town says as bear strolls near harbour

CBC News ·
Residents of Fleur De Lys, on Newfoundland's Baie Verte Peninsula, are being asked to admire from afar a polar bear visiting the area. (Sal Walsh)

People in a small town on Newfoundand's Baie Verte Peninsula were treated to a polar bear sighting Tuesday, but were warned to stay away.

The Town of Fleur De Lys posted photos on social media of the majestic creature walking along the shoreline and looking straight at the camera.

The polar bear was spotted early Tuesday afternoon. (Sal Walsh)

A post on the town's Facebook page says the animal was spotted across the harbour, and to keep pets inside.

The animal was reported to wildlife officials, who, according to the social media post, were en route. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.