Cold swim, warm hearts: Polar bear dip takes over Topsail Beach to raise money for charity

The first week of January in Newfoundland and Labrador might not sound like the best time for a beach day, but some brave swimmers met on Topsail Beach Saturday for a good cause.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Beard and Moustache Club's third annual Polar Bear Dip brought about to 100 people to the beach and collected food donations and money for the Bridges to Hope Food Aid Centre.

The beard and moustache club's president, Hasan Hai, says the dip is a "good way to ring in the new year" and a fun way to connect with others.

"Everything I do, I try to make it fun," he said.

"But at the end of the day, we're helping people, we're building community, we're building connections. Sometimes it's a fundraiser, other times it's just raising awareness for a cause."

Alejandra Centurión (left) says she had never gone swimming in the ocean before, but N.L. Beard and Moustache Club President Hasan Hai was there to help Saturday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Hai said running into Conception Bay in January isn't as bad as it might sound.

"The hardest part about it is just what happens [in your head] thinking about it, if you can just get it out of your head and go do it, it's super fun," he said.

"It is a shock to the system, but it's only seconds [that] you're in there. If you've ever been hit by cold water in your shower, you can do this."

This is going to be like my Canadian baptism. - Alejandra Centurión

For Alejandra Centurión, the dip was a chance to do something distinctly Canadian.

"It seems fun. I'm a permanent resident but I'm from Mexico, so I think this is going to be like my Canadian baptism," she said.

"It's easy to do it with a group — and with paramedics."

Claire Gatherall (left) and Zoe Bell say they would likely do the Polar Dip again next year. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Centurión wasn't the only one coming from warmer temperatures into the frigid water. The swim was a cold welcome home for Claire Gatherall.

"I'm readjusting. I just spent the last year in Australia and New Zealand, so it's a nice refresher to the cold," she said.

Despite the cold, Gatherall said she'd likely take the plunge again next year, while Hai said he'd like the event to continue to grow in the future.

