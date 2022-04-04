Parents of man in need of transplant ask N.L. government for help

The family of a Natuashish man awaiting a kidney transplant took its fight to the Confederation Building and inside the House of Assembly on Monday.

About a dozen people, including the parents of Simeon Poker, held signs and wore shirts with the words "Save Our Son" as they gathered on the steps outside the legislature.

"We've been waiting too long and nothing is happening to advance the transplant," said Simeon's father, Prote Poker.

"We've been waiting close to two years now, so it's time we do something, physically do something. We are tired of waiting."

Simeon Poker, 41, has been waiting for a kidney transplant since going into renal failure in the summer of 2020. In an interview two weeks ago, Poker and his family said he has not been given the appropriate care to prepare him for the procedure in Halifax. They say communication between the family and the health-care team has been weak.

His younger brother is a medically approved donor.

Christine and Prote Poker demonstrate outside Confederation Building in St. John's on Monday in support of their son Simeon Poker, 41, who is in need of a kidney transplant. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"People keep saying it is systemic racism. I think that's what it is," said Prote Poker, who, along with his wife Christine, have temporarily moved to St.John's to be with their son.

"We have been through this with many people and there is a lot of people who had the same treatment in the medical system in Newfoundland."

Simeon Poker said he was told by doctors in August 2020 that it would take three to six months to get the transplant.

Since then, Poker said, his condition has declined and he has been afflicted with constant nausea and vomiting. His extremities have turned black due to a lack of circulation.

"The message is that Simeon was not getting the care he needed," said Prote Poker.

"We wanted him to stay in St. John's for preparation and adequate support he needed for the transplant but that hasn't happened. He has been neglected."

Navigation of health-care system challenging: MHA

Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper met with the Poker family on the steps of the Confederation Building.

While he is not their legislative representative, Trimper said he knows the Poker family well. He called the situation "incredibly tragic."

"There is so much need for navigation, whether it be in a different language, in a different location, a different problem," said Trimper, who sits as an Independent.

Lake Melville MHA Perry Trimper, right, speaks with Prote Poker, second from right, about Simeon Poker's fight to get a kidney transplant. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

"We really in this province are facing so much of a crisis, and the navigator this family is asking for, for navigation through the complicated system is something frankly many people are going to find they are going to need."

Trimper said his office is busy with helping constituents navigating the bureacracy of the health-care system.

In 2019, nearly 4,500 Canadians were on a waiting list for a transplant, according to the Kidney Foundation of Canada. Of those, 77 per cent were waiting for a kidney.

According to the Kidney Foundation, wait times range from several months to several years.

Must not have political interference: Haggie

During a brief debate in the House of Assembly on Monday afternoon, as about 20 supporters of Poker watched from the gallery, Health Minister John Haggie said he wishes Poker and his family well but political interference in this case would be inappropriate.

Haggie said he has outlined in emails to Poker's MHA and advocate Lela Evans that "decisions about clinical treatment, who administers it, what that kind of treatment is and where it is are solely the decisions of doctors, clinicians in this province. They are not the decisions of politicians or civil servants."

He said he contacted Eastern Health and confirmed that the appropriate people are in direct communication with the family, including clinicians.

Interim NDP Leader Jim Dinn disagreed with Haggie's assessment that Poker's case is being handled appropriately.

"I would argue that from the Poker family's point of view, such is not the case," said Dinn, calling the situation "unacceptable."

