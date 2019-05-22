Extensive damage to recreational vehicles after fire in southern Labrador

A building in Point Amour, Labrador, used to house recreational vehicles — like boats, campers and motor homes — caught fire over the weekend, causing extensive damage.

Firefighters from Forteau and L'Anse-au-Loup were called to the Old Arena building in Point Amour around 9 a.m. on May 18.

When crews arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.

There was extensive damage to all the property housed inside the building, RCMP said in a news release four days later.

An RCMP fire investigator has finished at the scene, but police say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information, or who may have seen "suspicious activity" around the building, are asked to call Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

