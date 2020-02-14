House fire shuts down part of Pleasant Street

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a house in downtown St. John's on Friday morning.

Platoon chief Roger Hounsell of the St. John's Regional Fire Department said crews arrived at 198 Pleasant St. just after 4:30 a.m.

No flames were visible when they got there, and the lone male occupant was already outside safely, he said.

As of 7 a.m., nobody had been taken to hospital, he added.

The platoon chief said flames shot from the roof after crews created a vent to let out heat and smoke.

Hounsell said those were extinguished and crews were beginning to check for fire extension into the attached home.

Neighbouring residents were notified and left their homes due to the danger of flames spreading through the walls and across the eaves, Hounsell said.

"The weather conditions are on our side so far. We don't have a lot of wind," he said. "The guys are doing a great job knocking it down and doing some overhaul."

Heavy smoke poured from the home's broken windows as crews attacked from above and clogged the vicinity with thick clouds.

A small stretch of Pleasant Street between Patrick Street and LeMarchant Road is closed as crews continue to work.

