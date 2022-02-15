House fire kills elderly Plate Cove West man Tuesday morning

Bonavista RCMP responded to a house fire that killed a man in Plate Cove West Tuesday morning. (CBC)

A Tuesday morning house fire has claimed the life of an elderly man in Plate Cove West on Newfoundland's Bonavista peninsula.

Police responded to the home at around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the RCMP. The fire began around midnight, police said.

The home was extensively damaged and the man was found inside the home as the only occupant.

Police told CBC News the age of the man was not released due to privacy concerns, citing the town's small population.

A neighbouring home also received heat and smoke damage.

Police are working with the office of the chief medical examiner as the investigation continues, along with a fire scene investigator to determine the cause of the fire.