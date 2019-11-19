Retail plastic bags will be banned in N.L. by middle of next year

Plastic bags are often seen along roadways across Newfoundland and Labrador. (John Gaudi/CBC )

People in Newfoundland and Labrador have about eight months to get used to the idea of no more plastic bags at the supermarket, or single-use bags at other retail shops.

A spokesperson for the Department of Municipal Affairs told CBC News on Tuesday that the much-discussed ban will take effect in the middle of 2020.

"During this time, residents have time to become accustomed to bringing reusable bags along when shopping and businesses can begin looking at offering alternatives to retail plastic bags," said Lynn Robinson, media relations manager for the department.

Newfoundland and Labrador became the second province to commit to enforcing a ban on single use plastic bags, after Prince Edward Island.

Some businesses have already eliminated plastic, while others have introduced charges for bags, or announced intentions to eliminate plastic at a future date.

There's been plenty of consultation around the issue in the years since it was raised.

Some municipalities led the charge and banned bags in their towns, as did the Nunatsiavut government on Labrador's north coast.

Public consultations earlier this year showed 87 per cent of 3,000 respondents agreed with a ban on single use plastics.

