Provincial plastic bag ban in the works, but could take a year

A province-wide ban on plastic bags is now in the works, although it's not expected to be a quick process.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment Graham Letto presented a bill in the House of Assembly Thursday afternoon that would allow for provincial ban on plastic bags in retail stores.

"Right now it's a proposal ... it has to go through the House of Assembly to be approved," he said.

Letto says Bill 1 is the first step to introducing a plastic bag ban. Says it has to go through the house first. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/FttiYwT6oN">pic.twitter.com/FttiYwT6oN</a> —@KatieBreenNL

Bill 1 is a proposal to change the Environmental Protection Act to allow for an outright ban on the bags, he said.

The approval process for the bill could take six to 12 months.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador