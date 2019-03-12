Provincial plastic bag ban in the works, but could take a year
Bill presented in House of Assembly Thursday, after lengthy consultations
A province-wide ban on plastic bags is now in the works, although it's not expected to be a quick process.
Minister of Municipal Affairs and Environment Graham Letto presented a bill in the House of Assembly Thursday afternoon that would allow for provincial ban on plastic bags in retail stores.
"Right now it's a proposal ... it has to go through the House of Assembly to be approved," he said.
Letto says Bill 1 is the first step to introducing a plastic bag ban. Says it has to go through the house first. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/FttiYwT6oN">pic.twitter.com/FttiYwT6oN</a>—@KatieBreenNL
Bill 1 is a proposal to change the Environmental Protection Act to allow for an outright ban on the bags, he said.
The approval process for the bill could take six to 12 months.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.