TikTok's viral power is fuelling this N.L. clinic's sexual health conversations

A Newfoundland and Labrador sexual health clinic is testing tampons and busting birth control myths for a markedly larger audience than anticipated, with its content catching fire online.

Planned Parenthood NL hopped on the TikTok train last winter, eyeing a key opportunity to reach younger populations across the province through the trendy social media platform.

But the small team of educators didn't expect their content to accumulate millions of views from TikTok users around the world.

"We were just winging it," said Nicole Boland, a social worker at the St. John's clinic and the driving force behind the account.

"We kind of look at it as throwing stuff at a wall and seeing what will stick."

The videos span the gamut of sexual health, from demonstrating different brands of tampons to advocating for abortion access. Boland's most popular video — in which she tests a menstrual pad marketed to trans men — has amassed nearly two million views.

"Not many people think of male-branded period products," Boland said. "For that one to go viral, I felt like it was a good one, just because we're bringing this into the spotlight of why it's needed, and what alternatives are out there that are low-barrier and easily accessible at big box stores."

Another hit, about emergency contraceptive pills, reached over 670,000 people in its first four days, sparking conversations about access to reproductive health care.

And while not every post turns out to be an algorithmic darling, each time the team publishes a new video, executive director Nikki Baldwin said commenters pipe up with questions — fuelling still more videos.

Curiosity from the clinic staff also plays a role, she added.

"Sometimes when we find something that surprises us, we're like, more people need to know about this," Baldwin said.

Crafting content

Boland has refined her craft in recent months, and can knock out a 'Tok or two in an afternoon, she says. But it's not just about throwing content into the ether.

She carefully replies to users who comment with questions, educating wherever possible. Interacting with viewers, she says, is her way of attempting to flip the enduring negative stereotypes about Planned Parenthood and reproductive rights in general.

"It's in the media so much in negative ways, it can be kind of intimidating for a young person to reach out," she said.

"By being on TikTok, and showing that we are real people, we're supportive, we're not your stereotypical stuffy doctors' office — it really helps connect us to them."

Baldwin agrees, and says the platform has bridged a gap.

"We try so hard to get sexual health education out there. We go to schools, community groups," Baldwin said.

"But we found even with our Facebook and Instagram, we weren't connecting with youth as much as we wanted to. With TikTok, we make these one-minute videos … they really hear them."

