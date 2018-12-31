Intoxicated, disruptive passenger causes plane to land in St. John's
The 29-year-old man was arrested without incident.
Man, 29, removed from international flight without incident, held overnight in lockup
An international flight had to land at St. John's International Airport unexpectedly Sunday night, due to an intoxicated and disruptive passenger.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to the airport around 9 p.m.
A flight departing from an airport outside of Newfoundland and Labrador was headed to an "international location," police said.
The RNC arrested the 29-year-old man without incident.
The flight continued on its journey after the man was removed.
He is facing charges of causing a disturbance and was held in the police lockup overnight, to appear in provincial court Monday morning.