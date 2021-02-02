Sherry Gambin-Walsh is fighting for political survival. The Tories sense an opportunity

Sherry Gambin-Walsh is counting on a little magnetism to get her re-elected in Placentia-St. Mary's.

Personal contact is risky during a pandemic, so the Liberal incumbent is weaving her way throughout the districts's 50-plus communities, placing "Team Furey" door magnets on homes, with the word "Re-elect" as the headline message.

Despite the cloud of controversy that has dogged her political career in recent years, Gambin-Walsh exudes confidence when speaking outside her campaign headquarters in Placentia.

"I feel like it's too good," she says of the response she's getting on the campaign trail, and the data being gathered over the phone by a team of 40-plus campaign volunteers.

"The polls are showing strong support."

Many political subplots

It's one of 40 districts up for grabs in the Feb. 13 provincial general election, but Placentia-St. Mary's has more subplots than most.

Gambin-Walsh is the Liberal candidate, seeking her third consecutive election victory.

In this era of physical distancing, Liberal incumbent Gambin-Walsh is sticking 'Team Furey' magnets to the doors in Placentia-St. Mary's to convince voters to reward her with a third election victory. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Standing in her way is the PC candidate, Calvin Manning, who hopes to ride a wave of Tory momentum from last month's three-way nomination contest.

Some observers would consider Gambin-Walsh a wounded adversary, having endured three years of headlines that might have sunk most political careers.

She was at the centre of a House of Assembly harassment scandal in 2018, during which she alleged then Liberal colleague Eddie Joyce had bullied her.

Joyce was evicted from the Liberal caucus, and cleared of all harassment allegations, but an investigation determined he had breached the MHA code of conduct by lobbying Gambin-Walsh to have a friend hired for a government job.

'That was an error'

Gambin-Walsh re-entered the spotlight last year at the height of the pandemic, when then premier Dwight Ball ejected her from his cabinet in April after it was learned she had become the subject of an RCMP investigation relating to a possible breach of cabinet confidentiality.

The investigation revealed Gambin-Walsh had, in fact, leaked information about promotions in the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary to RNC officer Paul Didham, a close friend. However, investigators decided against laying charges.

PC candidate Calvin Manning is reviving a traditional campaigning strategy, using loudspeakers to pump out a campaign song and broadcast his request for voter support as he drives through communities in the district. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Gambin-Walsh knows that any media coverage involving her re-election bid will revisit those episodes, and she doesn't evade any tough questions.

"Did I make a mistake confirming for a friend something that he already knew? Yes I did. I have admitted that," she says.

"Given my position at the time I should not have confirmed that for him. So that was an error. There's no doubt about it. It was an error in judgment at that time. But I just felt bad for him as a person and we're very close friends, and it was a point in time."

Wants to get back into cabinet

But Gambin-Walsh says voters aren't dwelling on her past.

"I'm not getting a lot of people talking about me," she says.

Asked if she has any regrets, Gambin-Walsh retorts, "I have met some adversity. There's no doubt about it. But it's because I stand up for what I believe in. And I'm going to continue to do that."

In September, after the RCMP completed its investigation, Premier Andrew Furey said Gambin-Walsh will not return to cabinet.

But if she's re-elected, and the Liberals once again form government, Gambin-Walsh hopes the premier will have a change of heart.

"I believe I brought 25 pieces of legislation through the House of Assembly. I've proven that I'm a strong worker and that I'm capable of being a cabinet minister. I hope that the premier does consider me for cabinet again."

Not a shoo-in

Such a scenario is purely hypothetical at this point, since Gambin-Walsh has to convince voters whether she deserves another chance to represent them.

And from a distance, the signs indicate she's anything but a shoo-in.

The PCs sense an opening in the district, with the nomination battle the most obvious sign.

On the same day Furey called the election — Jan. 15 — Manning learned he would be the candidate in Placentia-St. Mary's.

Sources says more than 1,200 people voted in the PC nomination.

The next morning, all three PC nominees — Manning, Jessica Higdon-Reid and Kevin McEvoy — met for breakfast in Whitbourne and agreed to work together to defeat Gambin-Walsh.

Andrew Pretty, right, sought the Liberal nomination for Placentia-St. Mary's last fall, but lost to Gambin-Walsh. Pretty is now publicly supporting Manning. (Submitted by Calvin Manning)

Meanwhile, Gambin-Walsh was the only Liberal incumbent to face a nomination fight, with Dildo resident Andrew Pretty challenging her last fall.

It was the third time her nomination had been contested since entering the political spotlight in 2015, and once again, she prevailed, winning the support of more than 500 of the 800-plus Liberals who voted.

But soon after, Pretty went public in support of Calvin Manning.

"He obviously wasn't a Liberal.… He ran against me as a person. He thought he saw an opportunity," says Gambin-Walsh.

In another twist, Whitbourne Mayor Hilda Whelan, who ran against Gambin-Walsh in the 2019 election as a PC, is now supporting Gambin-Walsh.

Asked if she still feels welcome in the Liberal party, Gambin-Walsh says "yes" but adds "politics is politics."

Getting loud on the campaign trail

Placentia-St. Mary's is shaping up to be a political cage match, and Calvin Manning is going old-school to win the support of voters.

He has strapped speakers to the top of his Dodge pickup and plays an upbeat campaign song as he drives through neighbourhoods to spread his message.

And every chance he gets, he spouts this buzz line:

"I'm hearing a lot of: why are we having an election in the middle of the winter, in the middle of the pandemic, in the middle of the North Atlantic, before the Greene report, and before a budget is presented to the people?"

He speaks with a folksy intonation that might be familiar in political waters.

This first-time candidate is the brother of Senator Fabian Manning, and has a last name that is synonymous with politics and business in these parts.

"In terms of working with the people and knowing the people and talking to the people of this district, a lot of my family have been at that for the last number of years," says Calvin Manning.

Asked to comment on his opponent, Manning says, "I was born and reared with the motto of if you can't say something good about someone, say nothing at all."

Gambin-Walsh, left, faced off against Whitbourne mayor and PC candidate Hilda Whelan in the 2019 provincial election, with Gambin-Walsh winning Placentia-St. Mary's for the second time. This time, Whelan is endorsing Gambin-Walsh. (Submitted by Sherry Gambin-Walsh)

Before either of them entered politics, they worked together on the economic development front.

"He knows my work ethic. And he knows what I can deliver," Gambin-Walsh says, when asked about Manning.

And Gambin-Walsh is not intimidated by her competition, or his last name.

"Not one bit worried," she declares. "I represent the ordinary citizen on the ground. Names mean nothing to me."

What's more important, she says, is sticking 4,000 Team Furey magnets to doors in the district.

And as for that upbeat music blaring from Manning's pickup, voters will soon get to call the final tune on Feb. 13.

Meanwhile, there's a third candidate in this race. Clem Whittle is running for the NL Alliance. But an illness kept him sidelined for the first two weeks of the campaign.

