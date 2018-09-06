Massive Placentia Bay aquaculture project released from environmental assessment — again

After two rounds in court, a massive salmon aquaculture project proposed for Placentia Bay has once again been released from an environmental assessment process, according to a release sent by the Newfoundland and Labrador government on Thursday.

This is the second time the controversial project has been released from the environmental assessment process.

Instead, the environmental impact statement provided by Grieg NL, the Norweigian company behind the project, has been deemed acceptable by the Department of Municipal Affairs and Environment, according to the release.

The project will see 33,000 tonnes of salmon produced annually at 11 sea cage sites around Placentia Bay. It also includes a $75-million land-based hatchery and nursery in Marystown that would raise fish to stock the sea cages.

If completed it will be one of the biggest salmon farming operations in the country.

As part of the condition for the release from the environmental assessment process, the project will be subject to "more than 15 terms and conditions that will ensure that development proceeds in an environmentally sustainable manner," the release read.

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador