Pickup truck flips on Pitts Memorial, driver injured

A pickup truck towing a trailer flipped on Pitts Memorial Drive Wednesday afternoon, sending one man to hospital with minor injuries, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

The accident happened on a busy eastbound stretch of the highway on the outskirts of St. John's.

The truck carried a trailer that ended up in pieces on the median of Pitts Memorial Drive. (Gary Locke/CBC)

A pile of debris was left on the highway's median by the impact, which shattered the trailer.

Police did not provide any other details, like what caused the crash, by late Wednesday afternoon.

