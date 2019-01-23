New
Pickup truck flips on Pitts Memorial, driver injured
Police say one man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a truck and trailer flipped on a busy St. John's highway Wednesday afternoon.
1 vehicle involved in accident on busy highway Wednesday afternoon
A pickup truck towing a trailer flipped on Pitts Memorial Drive Wednesday afternoon, sending one man to hospital with minor injuries, according to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
The accident happened on a busy eastbound stretch of the highway on the outskirts of St. John's.
A pile of debris was left on the highway's median by the impact, which shattered the trailer.
Police did not provide any other details, like what caused the crash, by late Wednesday afternoon.