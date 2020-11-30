Woman dead after weekend crash on Pitts Memorial Drive in St. John's

A crash early Saturday morning on Pitts Memorial Drive in St. John's killed one woman and sent a man to hospital, say police.

In a press release late Monday morning, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers responded to the collision around 2:50 a.m. Saturday to find one vehicle in the area of the off ramp of the Commonwealth Avenue exit. There was one vehicle involved in the accident.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated and police ask anyone who saw it happen or may have dashcam video to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

