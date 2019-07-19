Pedestrian struck on Pitts Memorial Drive; multi-car crash follows an hour later

A 46-year-old woman was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Pitts Memorial Drive on Friday morning, prompting police to shut down the busy highway for several hours.

Police say her condition is not known, but they are investigating how she got hit in the eastbound lane of the major highway.

The multi-car pileup happened a short time after a pedestrian was struck on Pitts Memorial Drive on Friday morning. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

While officers were on the scene of that incident, a second crash happened involving multiple cars in the westbound lane.

Photos show the vehicles piled up against the concrete median, a short distance from where the pedestrian was struck.

A pedestrian was struck in the eastbound lane of Pitts Memorial Drive Friday Morning. Minutes later, four cars piled up in the westbound lane. 0:33

The eastbound lane heading from Kilbride to downtown St. John's was closed after 9 a.m. The westbound lanes were closed after the second crash.

That stretch of the road reopened Friday mid-afternoon.

