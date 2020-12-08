Noah Pittman was born on Feb. 16. His mother, Kerri-Leigh Pittman, says he's a piece of her husband she can cherish and love forever. (Submitted by Kerri-Leigh Pittman)

There's no question this has been a difficult year for many people. From January's "Snowmageddon" through the pandemic, there has been an immense amount of suffering because of everything from sickness, to job loss, to stress, to anxiety and isolation.

But Kerri-Leigh Pittman, 39, can't say this year has been entirely bad for her because in February she welcomed her son, Noah John David Pittman, into the world.

Like any parent, she calls her young son a complete joy and a miracle.

Pittman says Noah's expressions are the exact same as his father's. (Submitted by Kerri-Leigh Pittman)

"His expressions are just like his father's. It's not even fit, and his demeanour is just like his father," Pittman said, laughing, at a playground near their Mount Pearl home.

She calls her husband, John, "the most jovial person you'd ever want to meet" and a guy with a huge heart who would do anything for anybody.

Pittman says it's the twinkle in 10-month-old Noah's eye and his mischievous smirk that reminds her most of John.

The similarities between the father and son are a bittersweet reminder for her, since John Pittman, 38, died on June 26, 2019, nearly nine months before Noah was born, and just one day shy of the couple's 19th anniversary together.

Over their many years together, the Pittmans never had any luck conceiving and with fertility treatments out of reach, the pair assumed they'd just be dog parents.

After years of trying to conceive, Kerri-Leigh and John Pittman thought they would only be dog parents, but Noah was born in February. (Submitted by Kerri-Leigh Pittman)

"And then all of a sudden we got the good news," said Pittman.

"John was very excited, very excited to become a father and something that he was always nervous of but something that he always wanted to be," she said.

The couple were already thinking of creative ways to surprise the family with news of their pregnancy.

But that didn't happen because John unexpectedly died in the middle of the night.

"I woke to my dog at the edge of the bed barking and I came out and found John on the floor, and he was having some kind of cardiac episode and I couldn't flip him over to help him."

John Pittman died unexpectedly after a massive heart attack on June 26, 2019, one week after the couple discovered they were expecting. (Submitted by Kerri-Leigh Pittman)

"Paramedics were called, cops came upstairs and told me that he didn't make it, that he had died from a massive heart attack," she said.

"That was exactly a week after we found out we were pregnant.… I was devastated."

In her grief, Pittman says she was angry, believing John's death wasn't fair.

That's when she decided to focus on bringing her unborn baby into the world healthy and happy.

"So I just flipped my thinking about it, and instead of taking a tragedy and a terrible situation and dwelling on it, I turned it into John left me with something that I could cherish and love forever and a piece of him that I always had," she said.

Pittman says Noah is a happy baby who is always smiling. (Submitted by Kerri-Leigh Pittman)

Pittman says that positive thinking has made "all the difference in the world" navigating life caring for a newborn without her husband.

That new outlook also helped Pittman navigate pandemic shutdowns when a weeklong visit to see her grandmother turned into months, after COVID cases started spiking.

"So we stayed in Clarenville for three months," she said. "So for the first three months, his dad's side of the family, his grandmother and his aunts and his uncles and cousins and my mother out here, never got to see him. But you flip your thinking on that. Thank God for Facetime, right? At least we had that."

Even though 2020 has been a terrible year for many people, Pittman is encouraging people to use the power of positive thinking. (Submitted by Kerri-Leigh Pittman)

While Pittman acknowledges how difficult this year has been for many people, she's also encouraging people to think of the positive things that have happened.

"I can never say 2020 was a bad year for me because I got him and it's the best, best gift, and it will override any other year ever," she said of baby Noah's birth.

"I know COVID is terrible, I know there's restrictions and it's frustrating, but look at all the things that came out of it too, right? Not just Noah and not just other babies, but there were some good moments, too," she said.

