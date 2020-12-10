Business is good — and growing — for Pipers, N.L.'s 'no rules' department store

Unlike some of the CEOs he's competing against, Glen Skinner doesn't own a private jet or a luxurious villa in the tropics.

His perks come in the form of hunting down good deals and passing those savings along to the customers who shop at Pipers.

"I'm in it for the enjoyment of it. It's not a job," says Skinner, co-owner of Pipers, a chain of department stores with three locations in St. John's, one in Kelligrews and a fifth in Bay Roberts.

"I love serving the customers."

There are currently five Pipers departments stores, with four located in the St. John's area, and a fifth in Bay Roberts. By next spring, a sixth is scheduled to open in Mount Pearl. (Terry Roberts/CBC)

But profits are important, and it's one of the reasons why the people at Pipers have an extra kick in their step these days.

Despite the upheaval created by a global pandemic, and the challenge of competing against retail giants like Walmart and Costco, business is good at Pipers.

So good, in fact, that the self-branded "Newfoundland's Newfoundland Store" is expanding, with plans to re-establish in Mount Pearl.

Skinner and his business partner, Montrealer Jamie Allister, have bought the former Max fitness centre building at the corner of Olympic Drive and Ruth Avenue, gutted by fire more than a year ago, and plans to open a new 14,000-square-foot store some time in 2021.

Costco just over the rise

Skinner said he was driving by the site not long ago and his business senses started tingling. He liked the large size of the building, the central location, and what he felt was a strong opportunity to grow the Pipers enterprise.

Skinner said he's not scared away by the fact that Galway, the growing big-box juggernaut — home to Atlantic Canada's largest Costco — is just over the rise in St. John's.

He says low prices and quality service are the secret to success at Pipers because "everybody loves a deal."

The new store will be 40 per cent larger than the former Pipers store on Commonwealth Avenue in Mount Pearl, which closed last year because of leasing and space complications. The expansion will create up to 25 jobs, building on a 150-strong workforce.

It's the latest chapter in a Newfoundland and Labrador business success story.

Pipers was established on Water Street in St. John's 38 years ago by Allister, Derm Bennett and the late Ed Cherry, sharing a streetscape with well-established businesses like the Arcade and Royal Stores Limited.

Those other businesses have long faded into history, but Pipers has survived, and thrived, specializing in food, confectionery, linens, housewares and anything they believe customers might want.

"We have no rules," says Skinner, adding you can find anything from a can of spray paint to chainsaw oil, and sometimes even tires, at Pipers.

The first Pipers department store opened on Water Street in St. John's 38 years ago. (Submitted by Glen Skinner/Pipers)

Pipers is one of the few independently owned retail businesses in the province, a distinction it shares with companies like the Riff's chain of department stores, and Upstein's clothing stores in Carbonear and Kelligrews.

As such, it doesn't have to follow any corporate strategies imposed from afar. For example, you won't find any self-checkouts at Pipers.

"We have enough staff to make sure everyone gets good customer service," says Skinner.

'Did I not see you at Pipers?'

Pipers is a discount store, though Skinner doesn't like that word. It comes with a stigma, one Pipers challenged head-on during some of its advertising campaigns.

Remember the "Did I not see you at Pipers?" slogan from about a decade ago?

Skinner says it helped change the Pipers perception, and he believes his business is now "mainstream" among consumers looking to ease some of the pressure on their pocketbooks.

He says children who would not want to be seen shopping with their parents at Pipers a generation ago are now proudly making their way through the bright and well-stocked aisles.

That loyalty has been reinforced during the pandemic, he says; customers have been flocking to the stores, and in a show of gratitude, Pipers has been giving back to those in need.

The company has given away thousands of dollars in gift cards through a radio advertising campaign, recently donated $5,000 to the Royal Canadian Legion's poppy campaign, and delivered large volumes of chocolate to seniors' homes that were under COVID-19 lockdown during Easter week.

Skinner says says people often assume Pipers is mainland-owned, a misperception he's happy to clear up.

"What they don't realize is that we originated in Newfoundland, and we're only in Newfoundland," he says.

And the Pipers brand is not finished growing, he says: there are plans to expand with locations across the province within the next decade, with an eye on Carbonear or Clarenville for a sixth location.

