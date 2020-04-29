Pipers pandemic proposal brings smiles to the aisles in St. John's

People shopping for essentials in a Pipers store in St. John's got a lot more than they were looking for earlier this week when Robert Reid walked into the place.

"He looked a little bit nervous, or there was something going on there," said Christine Durnford, manager of the Topsail Road store, and now Reid's fiancée.

"Everyone was around — or it seemed like any anyway," she said.

"He decided to tell me that it's been an amazing seven months and he asked me to be his wife."

Durnford and Reid had met on a dating app. It wasn't uncommon for Reid to stop by the store to say hello.

But Tuesday was different.

"It was exciting and crazy at the same time," the Ontario-born Durnford said.

Durnford saying 'I do' got a lot of attention on Tuesday. (Pipers Facebook)

Both essential workers

Reid and Durnford are doing what many people aren't these days — working.

Both designated as essential workers, the two take precautions to make sure they wash their hands and physically distance themselves.

But their special moment gave people a bit of happiness during a time when smiles might be rare.

"This is wonderful, especially with today and what's going on," Durnford said. "But to have ... something good come out of it? It's amazing."

And it's definitely making people smile.

The pandemic proposal got a little bit more attention when Pipers posted the moment on the company's social media accounts, where it's now making the rounds.

"Everyone is congratulating us, and customers are just coming in and saying, 'Are you the lady that I just saw on Facebook,'" said Durnford.

Facebook fame isn't what Reid was after, but he's happy people liked it.

"It's a nice little surprise for both of us, frankly, at this time," said Reid.

