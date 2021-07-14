Controversy revving in St. John's over vehicle modification laws

Police say they'll step up enforcement of illegally modified vehicles that cause excessive noise.

As the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary prepares to step up enforcement on illegally modified vehicle exhausts, community members on either side of the argument are weighing in.

The emergence of two new Facebook groups — Pipe Up NL and Pipe Down NL — are lobbying efforts in the debate on loud vehicles across the province. The former supports the legal modification of vehicles like cars and motorcycles, while the latter calls on the provincial government to stop illegal modifications and excessive noise.

The groups have a combined 3,000 members.

Ralph Tapper, a member of Pipe Down NL and former mayor of Torbay, said he joined the group after noticing a rapid increase in overly loud vehicles disrupting the peace.

"It's been growing so much over the last several years," Tapper told The St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

Ralph Tapper of Pipe Down NL says noise from modified vehicles has been a thorn in his side for years. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"The word 'excessive' is mentioned in the regulations under the Highway Traffic Act.… But even if you look at the definition of the word 'excessive,' it means 'more than is necessary, normal or desirable.' So this noise is not necessary, obviously it's not normal, and we as a group feel that it's not desirable. That's the key to this whole campaign."

Tapper said he and other members of Pipe Down NL have been working with officials to highlight their concerns and call for action, meeting with the RNC, St. John's Mayor Danny Breen and the provincial government last fall.

"Since then, at least there's been talk at the provincial level and right down the line," he said.

"We sent a resolution that St. John's had passed back in the fall of 2020. We sent that right across the province, and we got tremendous response from everywhere from Labrador to Port aux Basques to Fogo and Fortune.... It's not only a St. John's issue; we got to address that."

It always takes a few people to ruin it for everyone else. - Kirk Miller

While Tapper and members of Pipe Down NL continue to push for enforcement, members of the Pipe Up Facebook group say they hope to use their platform as a way to educate.

"[Debate] was very one-sided," said Kirk Miller, a car modification enthusiast and member of Pipe Up NL. "Of course with any story, there's always two sides. So we're just trying to voice out our side of opinion and make everyone aware of it…. We're trying to show that there's more pros than cons."

When asked about his stance on increased police enforcement, he said the group believes it's not the answer to the problem — he says most police officers are not trained to be automotive experts and be aware of what is and isn't illegal.

"It's not like one day we got bored and figured, 'Oh, let's make our cars loud and obnoxious.' That's not what it's about," he said.

Kirk Miller is part of Pipe Up NL, a group that supports the legal modification of cars, trucks and bikes. (Submitted by Kirk Miller)

Miller said he "somewhat" understands concerns voiced by the public over loud vehicles, but added that motorcycles and cars are not the only offenders.

And while motorcycles and cars are at the root of the issue, he says the actions of a few "bad apples" shouldn't represent the entire community.

"These are the people that drive around and don't care.… That's not what we're about," he said. "There's always a few people that ruin it for everyone else."

While Tapper believes that there are "at least a dozen bad apples at the same time" when he experiences modified vehicles, he said Pipe Down is willing to meet with members of Pipe Up to try to find a resolution.

"It is a challenge, but I think we do have something in common," Tapper said. "Let's get beyond that and sit together and talk about it, and maybe we can get somewhere to have everyone agree on this challenge."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador