Pinware resident calls for new wharf after Fiona leaves it 'devastated'

The Pinware wharf was in need of repairs or replacing before this fall, but a local resident said post-tropical storm Fiona has exacerbated the timeline.

"Wood was getting snapped and cement was getting broken," said Kevin Pike of the storm that made landfall in the western part of the province last month. "It's devastated. It's broken down. It's falling, just about falling into the water now."

Pike was born and raised in Pinware. He said the Pinware wharf is around 50 years old but recently hit harder by storm surges.

"The storms are getting larger every year and the wharf was taking [a] bad beating in the last 10 years, for sure," Pike said.

The wharf was in rough shape this past summer but continued to be used by about 10 boat owners, he said. Pike used it to get on the water and stock up on food that would usually last him the winter.

"When you only have a wharf and that's all you've got to access the food, fishery and your hunting grounds and your recreational boating, we still use it, pre-Fiona," Pike said.

Kevin Pike said the wharf wasn't in great shape before the storm but it wasn't missing chunks of concrete like it is now. (Submitted by Kevin Pike)

Fiona brought the largest storm he's seen to the area with four-metre waves, Pike said.

"It's dangerous though, to go out on now, for sure," Pike said. "Mother Nature is pretty powerful."

Pike isn't sure what will happen in the future as talks were ongoing with the Department of Fisheries and Oceans to look at replacing the wharf, he said. He hopes the damage from Fiona won't set back talks.

Chunks of concrete have been taken out of the Pinware wharf from the storm surge. (Submitted by Kevin Pike )

DFO said their Small Craft Harbours division is working on an agreement to transfer the wharf in Pinware to a not-for-profit group within the community.

If approved, the current wharf would be replaced before it would be transferred under the divestiture program, DFO said in a statement. Once transferred, the group would assume full ownership, control, and responsibility for the wharf.

Pike said they're in better shape than most of Atlantic Canada after the storm but hopes they can get help soon.

"We're going to be still jumping in the background and waving the flag saying don't forget the little places in Labrador, such as Pinware."

