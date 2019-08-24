Pint for pint in Dublin and St. John's: How does pub culture stack up in the two cities?

In a wee pub in Dublin we met the prime minister of Ireland, who taught us the Gaelic word for "Newfoundland."

In another pub, the former prime minister sang O Canada to us ... twice.

Welcome to Ireland.

We're two Newfoundlanders proudly raised in Irish-influenced culture. Since we moved to Ireland two years ago, we've been keen to soak up every bit of Irishness this beautiful country has to offer.

Along the way, we may have explored one aspect more than others: the pub scene. Which brings us to a very important question:

How does pub life stack up in Dublin versus St. John's?

Larry Mullet met Enda Kenny, the former prime minister of Ireland, at O’Donoghues Pub as Kenny was celebrating receiving an award for European of the Year. (Submitted by Chris Brennan and Larry Mullett)

Through great sacrifice and hard work, we've pored over every aspect of pub culture in both places, from the etiquette and lingo to what's on tap.

And we've done it all for you.

Here's our official tip-for-tap comparison of pub life in St. John's and Dublin.

Pubs: your other family room

Pub and bar life in St John's is usually a late-evening affair. But in Dublin, lunch and afternoon pints are commonplace, especially right after work.

Pubs are seen as an extension of your home. They're your second living room where many go to read the paper, watch TV, catch up with friends, have a bite to eat and generally feel like you're part of a community.

Larry Mullet enjoys an afternoon of proper citizenship at a Dublin pub. (Submitted by Chris Brennan and Larry Mullett)

Bringing your kids, and even your dog, is common practice.

Friends of ours fondly remember Sunday afternoons at their local pub with their dads and family friends. And an occasional treat: a taste of the rich, creamy top of dad's Guinness.

Which, to be honest, is a much more pleasant first beer-tasting experience than most kids in Newfoundland and Labrador get.

Battle of the beers

In Newfoundland, best-selling beers include Coors Light, Bud Light and Molson Canadian. But in Dublin, we were surprised to see that Guinness really is the beer of choice.

It truly is the drink of choice in Dublin. (Submitted by Chris Brennan and Larry Mullett)

With a pint of Guinness, however, comes great responsibility — and the need for great patience. Once ordered, most Dublin bartenders pour three-quarters of the pint, then wait two minutes for it to settle. Then they fill the glass. And then it needs to settle again.

We just want a beer!

But is it worth the wait? Of course it is.

Fun fact: As rich, dark and creamy as Guinness looks and tastes, at 4.2 per cent alcohol and about the same calorie count as a Bud Light, it's practically a light beer. That's our kind of diet!

Dies for a dance

Irish music is in our blood and we've been bouncin' to the greatest hits since the playpen. In Dublin, we were sure we'd be kicking up our heels to traditional Irish music music at a whole other level.

But though there are nightly traditional shows-a-plenty, we have yet to find a place where we can actually dance along with the band.

Dame Lane with popular bars like The Dame Tavern and The Stags Head that host the biggest ukulele jam session you’ve ever seen. (Submitted by Chris Brennan and Larry Mullett)

None of the pubs we've visited in Dublin have had enough space to tear up the floor with a few jigs and spins. How is this not a crime?

For this one, we've gotta give a shout-out to O'Rielly's, Bridie Molloy's and the Green Sleeves pubs in St. John's for always providing both Irish tunes and dance space to kick off on.

Slot segregation

Where have all the slot machines gone? Video lottery terminals are nowhere to be seen in most pubs in Dublin.

At our local pub, the 51 Bar, bartenders Aidan Kelly and Caroline Purcell specially ordered in a bottle of Canadian Club Whisky for us. (Submitted by Chris Brennan and Larry Mullett )

We used to be prone to lose a twenty or two to the VLTs just because they were there. But out of sight, out of mind. We haven't wasted a dollar in one in more than two years.

In Newfoundland, VLTs are everywhere and are too often the main attraction. But they really don't build a positive engaging environment and community. This isn't an issue for all bars back home, but it's a difference that stands out and we definitely haven't missed them.

George Street versus Temple Bar

Temple Bar is the George Street of Dublin.

It's a neighbourhood of cobblestone roads packed full of mainstream traditional Irish bars — about 23 in all. It's also a cultural hub where you can find the Irish Film Institute, Gaiety School of Acting, theatres and art galleries.

But most visitors pack the streets for food, Guinness and good times.

Live music fills the alleyways every night of the week and gets busy from around 6 p.m. until close. At the centre of it all is Temple Bar itself, is the most touristed bar in Ireland and worth a visit. But you'll scarcely find a local.

The bustling streets around Temple Bar in Temple Bar, the busiest district of pubs in Ireland. (Submitted by Chris Brennan and Larry Mullett)

There are also about 23 bars on George Street, which makes a big contribution toward St. John's having the highest number of bars per capita of the major Canadian cities.

George Street is a favourite place for a pub crawl — but it's a shame it doesn't get busy until midnight!

Both neighbourhoods are plagued with local opinions that they're too touristy, too loud and a bit low-brow. But the energy in both places at their peak is mostly unrivalled.

Pub history

Mrs. Liddy's in Torbay claims to be the oldest bar in the province, pouring pints since 1853.

But in Dublin, the Brazen Head claims to be over 800 years old! What! They say it's been an ale house since 1198, though there doesn't seem to be evidence to back that up.

The courtyard of the Brazen Head pub, the old pub in Dublin that claims to have started as an ale house in 1198. (Submitted by Chris Brennan and Larry Mullett )

But don't worry about its old age — the beers at the Brazen Head are fresh.

The banter

In Newfoundland it's all about the time: "Havin' a time" and "the time we had."

But Ireland is all about the craic — pronounced "crack."

"What's the craic?" means "What's happening?"

"It was great craic" means "It was a great time."

And instead of "cheers" you can try sláinte — pronounced "slawn-cha" — the Gaelic phrase for "health."

Undercover pubs?

Some pubs in Dublin do double duty, acting as two businesses in one. We found this out once night when we were offered to plan our funeral over our pints (#funerale?). Turns out, the pub was also a funeral home.

Talk about drinking yourself into a grave.

Kehoe’s Pub, where folks say the best pints of Guinness in Dublin are served. (Chris Brennan and Larry Mullett)

Some hardware stores are the most popular places in town. Why? Because there's a whiskey bar in the tool isle and a beer tap at the register. So when buying a hammer, be careful you don't get hammered!

Back home in St. John's, a pub's a pub.

What are people screaming at?

Most screaming crowds in a pub are centred around a sporting match on TV.

In St. John's, it's usually hockey or the Ultimate Fighting Championship with a sprinkle of American football or basketball. But across the pond, it's mainly soccer, rugby, hurling or Gaelic football.

Gaelic football is a long-running Irish sport that, in rules and play, initially resembles a mix of soccer, rugby and basketball. That's a common comparison made by newbies and it can offend hardcore fans, so watch what you say around the pub TV.

J'eat? A dirty ol' feed

We love poutine for a post-pub treat, but in Dublin you're more likely to be served curry-covered chips.

Rarely stuck for food options, at Vat House Bar in Dublin you can order an eclectic feed of oysters, chips, burgers, curry, onion bhajis and more. (Submitted by Chris Brennan and Larry Mullett)

Though we always clean our plate, we're praying for poutine to catch on here.

Playing by the rule book

In Ireland the drinking age for your first pub beer is 18, a year younger than the legal age in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Through our college years, we counted on the savings offered by three-for-$5 beer specials, three-for-$10 shots and two-for-one cocktails at happy hour.

But in Dublin we were puzzled to find out that happy hours have been illegal since 2003.

No happy hour in Dublin? Larry Mullett, left, and Chris Brennan are happy to live there anyway. (Submitted by Larry Mullett and Chris Brennan)

So prepare to shell out for a few rounds of drinks. Don't worry, we find that by your third pint you stop worrying about paying $8 for a beer.

Oh, and in Dublin you'll be heading home a bit earlier unless you're heading to a nightclub. Pubs stop serving by 12:30 a.m. on weekends while you've got until 2 a.m. in St. John's.

Are St. John's and Dublin that different?

Unsurprisingly, Dubliners' love of pubs is stronger than in St. John's.

But we're excited to see that authentic pub and craft beer culture across Newfoundland and Labrador is on a meteoric rise.

So if you're in St. John's, head out and discover your local pub or microbrewery; sip and enjoy a cold pint; relax and stay a while with old friends or make some new ones.

Embrace the spirit of the traditional pub and make it good until the last drop!

