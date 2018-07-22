Pinky the bunny's big adventure ends with cake and hugs in Bay de Verde

After a day of adventures at Halifax airport and a business-class flight to St. John's, Pinky the stuffed bunny is back in the arms of nine-year-old Summer Tonne.

And as promised, there was cake at the reunion.

As promised, there was cake at the Pinky and Summer reunion. (Submitted by Lori Tonne)

"I'm feeling my old self again," said Summer. "[Pinky's] doing good. She went in the washer."

Summersaid Pinky told her all about her adventures and even brought her presents from Halifax.

A little girl reunited with her beloved fluffy bunny. 0:19

Pinky was accidentally left behind at the airport during a trip Summer was taking with her mother, Lori Tonne, from New Brunswick to St. John's.

The two live in Vancouver, but Tonne is from Bay de Verde and they were coming home to visit family.

Deena Riggs, a friend of the family, shared Tonne's frantic Facebook post about the lost bunny. Lindsay Meldrum, who works at the Halifax airport, saw the post and found the bunny.

On Tuesday, she took Pinky on an adventure around the airport before putting her in a business-class seat on a flight to St. John's, where members of Tonne's family were waiting.

Pinky takes a break in Bay Roberts. (Submitted by Lori Tonne)

On Thursday night, friends of Riggs's family brought the bunny to Bay de Verde, and into Summer's waiting arms.

Pinky's adventures continued on the drive to Bay de Verde on Thursday. (Submitted by Lori Tonne)

