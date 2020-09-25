Forging forward: How a Brigus artisan is making the best of 'Stay Home Year'

Kyle Downey is the head blacksmith of the Pinkston's Forge in Brigus, one of only two surviving historic forges in the province. (Submitted by Conor McCann)

From within a small red building, the sound of metal-on-metal echoes out into an overcast afternoon.

Though it has only just finished raining in Brigus, a few cars pass by looking for a place to park so that their occupants can stretch their legs and explore the town.

Inside the forge, Kyle Downey leans down on a set of bellows, feeding air into the furnace which glows and hisses with a white-hot intensity.

Just across from him, another young man hammers an orange piece of metal into the shape of a bottle-opener while Kyle supervises.

Tourism has been one of the hardest hit industries in Newfoundland and Labrador since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down global and provincial borders.

Though the Atlantic Bubble came into effect in early July, many local tourism operators have since turned to the domestic market to make up their lost clientele, and for their part, Newfoundlanders have embraced the "Stay Home Year."

Only 2 forges remain

Kyle Downey is the head blacksmith of the Pinkston's Forge in Brigus, one of only two surviving historic forges in the province. Built in 1889 by John Charles Pinkston, it was relocated in 2014 after being donated by the Pinkston family to the local heritage society.

The forge and the building which housed it were lifted from the foundations and rolled to a new, permanent location next to the Stone Barn museum.

"It's half historical and half production," said Downey, pointing to a hook on the floor where horses reigns would have been tied while the original blacksmith changed their shoes.

The wood around it is bumpy and uneven where the animals gnawed at it as they waited.

WATCH: See how Kyle Downey is keeping a little history alive in Brigus:

A 22-year-old is turning one of N.L.'s last surviving forges into a viable business. Freelancers Rodrigo Iniguez and Conor McCann bring us this story. 5:03

Downey, who's from Brigus, started out as an assistant at the forge after answering a job ad that the town had issued.

"Originally, I thought it was an acting gig, where you'd throw on an apron and just do the interpretive side of it," says Downey. "But by the time that I did the interview they asked me if I was OK with getting burned every once in a while. So, that was my introduction to it."

Though he started out making simple objects, Downey said he has since taken orders for everything from fish-shaped coat racks to a giant squid decal for the side of shed.

Shifting gears

While COVID-19 has certainly slowed down their international visitors, the number of N.L. residents who drop in to learn more about the forge and the town has only grown.

Pinkston's Forge was built in 1889 by John Charles Pinkston. (Submitted by Conor McCann)

Downey says that they've been getting a lot of visitors from St. John's and across the province.

"We had four groups two days ago coming from Corner Brook, and we're getting a lot of people from Gander, too," he said. "I'd say we're probably getting twice as many people from Newfoundland as we have in the past, especially on nice days out in Brigus."

With COVID-19 still a concern for many residents, Downey says that Brigus is an ideal place to get away while staying safe.

"It's a really nice town to walk around, you can keep your distance pretty easily, and we keep everything sanitized in here so that people can walk in, and we do one bubble at a time," said Downey.

"Brigus is a pretty high-traffic area when it's nice out, so we get a lot of people coming in curious about why the anvil is ringing and why the fire's going."

For tourism operators like Downey and the Pinkston's Forge, this year's emphasis on staycation has been a big help.

"People looking to explore Newfoundland a little bit more have definitely affected us in a really positive light."

