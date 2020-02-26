Happy Pink Shirt Day! Here's how students across N.L. are speaking out against bullying

Students gather at St. Peter's Primary in Mount Pearl for Pink Shirt Day. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

St. Peter's Primary in Mount Pearl was a sea of pink Wednesday as 700 students rallied against bullying on Wednesday.

The assembly was part of Pink Shirt Day, a countrywide event that sees students wear pink to school to highlight the importance of kindness and standing up to bullying. The school has taken part for the past decade.

"We always push the idea of being kind to each other, and I think it's making a big impact," said Megan Hicks, an instructional resource teacher at the school.

The assembly was one of several events at the school over the past week, with children from kindergarten to Grade 3 taking part in singalongs and craft sessions.

Heather Pitcher, left, and Megan Hicks are instructional resource teachers at the school. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"We do pink shirts, and the kids put them on clotheslines and we say they're hanging bullying out to dry," said Heather Pitcher, another instructional resource teacher.

Students weigh in

St. Peter's Grade 3 student Jonah Ralph says he tries to stop bullying from happening. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"It's to stand up for bullying, because some people always get bullied. It's not cool to be bullied," said Grade 3 student Cassie Pennell.

"It's teaching people not to bully people," said Jonah Ralph, also of Grade 3. "There's a story about this guy who wore pink to school on the first day, and he was bullied. So we're supporting him."

Jonah said he sometimes sees bullying in his school.

"Sometimes my classmates get into fights, [and] I tell them to stop. Stop, because everyone's different."

Meditation in the classroom

Twins Otis, left, and Violet Greeley-Robinson are Bishop Feild Grade 1 students taught by Laura Winter, right. (Paula Gale/CBC)

At Bishop Feild Elementary in St. John's, Grade 1 students practise meditation to help resolve conflicts in the classroom.

"We're one of the pilot schools for that kind of programming, and it really focuses on social and emotional learning," said teacher Laura Winter, who called it restorative justice meditation.

"We're learning how to talk through conflict, see all sides of things, listen to other people and that's how we learn to understand how other people are feeling and how that affects situations at school."

Student Otis Greeley-Robinson said it has taught him how to help his peers.

"When I see someone who looks like they need some help I usually go over and help them."

Part of Pink Shirt Day at St. Peter's Primary involves making paper shirts with positive messages written on them. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

His sister, Violet, also said she's learned a lot from the practice.

"When I see someone that needs help, I just go up to them and kind of make them happier," she said.

The curriculum also involves "talking circles": students sit on a carpet with their teacher and talk about their day, ending with guided meditation and yoga.

"It's a little time to relax. We do it often. We like to do a nice yoga session and then we lie on our mats and we do a guided meditation," said Winter.

"We love to share and talk about our favourite thing from the weekend or what made us most happy," she said. "Everyone gets to talk."

