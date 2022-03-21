PAL pilots stage protest in push for new contract

About two dozen PAL pilots sent a message to negotiators arriving Monday at the Delta Hotel to discuss resolving a two-year contract dispute. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

PAL pilots rallied quietly at a downtown St. John's hotel Monday morning, to put pressure on the regional airline for a new contract that addresses demands about pay and working conditions.

About two dozen pilots stood in silence in the Delta Hotel's lobby awaiting the arrival of negotiators, including executives with the PAL Aerospace and representatives from the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, which provides conflict resolution to trade unions and employers, was expected to attend the talks.

The pilots held signs reading "No takeoff without the pilots" and "PAL: People Against Labour," among other messages.

Wanda Clarke, spokesperson for the ALPA, the union representing the pilots, said she hopes this week's talks will be the last.

"We're not asking for big-city wages," she said. "We're just asking for an industry standard collective agreement comparable to our colleagues in the industry."

For more than two years, PAL pilots have been seeking a new contract that is on par with colleagues across the country. (Kyle Mooney/CBC)

The union has also been campaigning to win the public's attentions to its concerns. On Monday, it bought a full-page ad in the St. John's Telegram newspaper. The union has also bought at least one high-profile billboard in the city to outline its concerns.

Clarke said PAL pilots have been trying to secure a satisfactory collective agreement for over two years. She said a sluggish response from the company's executive team is to blame.

"It's been dragged out for over two years. Management keeps stalling," she said. "And this is why we're here today. So this is another meeting and possibly the last one, but maybe not. We hope so. We're ready for this contract and we deserve this contract."

Clarke said the fact that PAL pilots fly in "some of the worst weather in our country" is one reason they deserve better wages.

"But management doesn't seem to agree to that," she said.

Joseph Galimberti, senior vice-president of PAL, said in an email to CBC Monday that the company "looks forward to resuming our negotiations with the pilot group this afternoon."

Strike thwarted by threats of further delays

PAL filed for conciliation in September, which essentially started a three-month deadline to reach a satisfactory agreement or risk a strike.

Conrad Reid, a pilot who chairs an ALPA committee representing Air Borealis and PAL Airlines pilots, said Monday that the union has caught wind of federal talk about having PAL deemed an essential service.

"We looked at this as a bad faith bargaining tactic," he said.

Describing opposing tactics during an interview with CBC News, he added: "You at no point through negotiations ever brought up an essential service, but now at the 11th hour, with a 100 per cent strike vote, you're going to pull this card that could potentially stop us from self help for up to 18 months."

Reid said he hopes this week's talks give pilots what they've been asking for for more than two years: fair pay, and advantages that are on par with their aviation peers across the country.

"We're doing the same work, we've got the same low-capacity planes—if not more in some cases," he said. "We just want to be treated like the rest of Canada."

