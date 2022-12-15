This Pilley's Island man's house badly needed repairs. So his neighbours got to work

Floyd Whalen is well known in Green Bay South for his singing at local events and sharing kindness with others. That's why the community rallied to help fix his family home. (submitted/ Dennis Gill )

A well-liked Pilley's Island man recently received a gift to last a lifetime, thanks to his community pulling together to repair his home.

Floyd Whalen has lived in his family home in Bumblebee Bight, in Green Bay South, since he was a child. He's a familiar face to most in the community, known for singing at community events, having a good laugh and being a kind soul.

When people in the community saw his home was in need of extensive repairs that he couldn't do himself, and couldn't afford, they formed a committee to help.

Ben Callahan, a member of the fundraising group, has known Whalen all his life.

"He helps out in any way he can and he's the type of fellow that would give you the shirt off his back," says Callahan.

"So, you know, you like to give help when people themselves don't mind giving help. So he's well deserving of every effort that we put in."

The Whalen family home was moved to this site in Bumblebee Bight, Pilley's Island, decades ago. Floyd lives there alone now, and wasn't able to do the much-needed repairs himself. (A New Home for Floyd Whalen/Facebook )

Volunteers began renovating the house's exterior in August.

There's a new foundation for the home, as well as new siding, windows, door, shingles and eavestroughs.

They also upgraded the house's insulation and replaced the wood stove with a new heat pump. New baseboards are coming soon too.

Whalen isn't much of a carpenter, he says, but he's helped out with repairs where he can, including helping dig for the new foundation. (A New Home for Floyd Whalen/Facebook )

"Essentially, it's a brand new structure," said Callahan.

Donation for the project came from within the community — and all over the country, said Dennis Gill, another member with the committee.

From monetary donations from the community, donations of supplies from businesses, and in-kind labour, the exterior of the home will be finished by the end of the year. (A New Home for Floyd Whalen/Facebook )

Along with the monetary donations, he said, they were able to raise funds through a vegetable hamper campaign from a local farmer, and the business committee has donated supplies and labour to help get the work done.

"There's been a a tremendous outpouring of support for Floyd," said Gill.

Whalen, a former crab plant worker, says he's humbled by the outpouring of his friends and neighbours. Known as a hard worker, a leg injury ended his days in the plant.

"I lived there all my lifetime and I never ever made a big load of money in me lifetime so, and I really appreciate everybody helping me out," says Whalen.

Volunteers work to finish the exterior of the home. There's a new roof, new shingles, new windows and door. They also replaced the wood stove with a new heat pump and base heaters. The final work to the exterior will continue into 2023. (A New Home for Floyd Whalen/Facebook )

Whalen says the kindness instilled by his mother lives on in him and his community.

"She would give away her heart if there was any way of doing it. And she taught us the same thing. She always used to say, 'You will never want for what you gives.'"

Work on the interior of the home, including new electrical, will continue into the new year.

