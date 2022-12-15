This Pilley's Island man's house badly needed repairs. So his neighbours got to work
Floyd Whalen couldn't do the work himself — and his central Newfoundland community wouldn't let him down
A well-liked Pilley's Island man recently received a gift to last a lifetime, thanks to his community pulling together to repair his home.
Floyd Whalen has lived in his family home in Bumblebee Bight, in Green Bay South, since he was a child. He's a familiar face to most in the community, known for singing at community events, having a good laugh and being a kind soul.
When people in the community saw his home was in need of extensive repairs that he couldn't do himself, and couldn't afford, they formed a committee to help.
Ben Callahan, a member of the fundraising group, has known Whalen all his life.
"He helps out in any way he can and he's the type of fellow that would give you the shirt off his back," says Callahan.
"So, you know, you like to give help when people themselves don't mind giving help. So he's well deserving of every effort that we put in."
Volunteers began renovating the house's exterior in August.
There's a new foundation for the home, as well as new siding, windows, door, shingles and eavestroughs.
They also upgraded the house's insulation and replaced the wood stove with a new heat pump. New baseboards are coming soon too.
"Essentially, it's a brand new structure," said Callahan.
Donation for the project came from within the community — and all over the country, said Dennis Gill, another member with the committee.
Along with the monetary donations, he said, they were able to raise funds through a vegetable hamper campaign from a local farmer, and the business committee has donated supplies and labour to help get the work done.
"There's been a a tremendous outpouring of support for Floyd," said Gill.
Whalen, a former crab plant worker, says he's humbled by the outpouring of his friends and neighbours. Known as a hard worker, a leg injury ended his days in the plant.
"I lived there all my lifetime and I never ever made a big load of money in me lifetime so, and I really appreciate everybody helping me out," says Whalen.
Whalen says the kindness instilled by his mother lives on in him and his community.
"She would give away her heart if there was any way of doing it. And she taught us the same thing. She always used to say, 'You will never want for what you gives.'"
Work on the interior of the home, including new electrical, will continue into the new year.
