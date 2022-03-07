Pillars of light to keep the night at bay in this week's photo album

Pillars of northern light can be seen, even in the darkest times, floating aloft the sky in this picture from outside of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Submitted by Paul West)

This week's album shows light appearing in sometimes the darkest and most unlikely places. It also shows a dog wearing sunglasses, and these two things should not be considered unrelated.

Check out these photos, take a nice deep breath, then read below to learn how to submit your own for next week's album.

Battery, in the case of this St. John's neighbourhood, mainly refers to its history as a site of artillery placement, such as in Fort Waldegrave. But photos like this feel more like the modern definition as a source of energy and power. (Submitted by Lisa Lowe)

Brigus in winter displays every shade of blue imaginable, from sea to sky. (Submitted by Lorraine Windsor)

The lighthouse at Cape Race guards the lone patch of blue sky from the every encroaching grey of the sea. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

Spending a day outdoors snowmobiling in style in Happy Valley-Goose Bay (Submitted by Paul West)

The sun sets fire to the snowy sky over Pinchgut Lake on the west coast. (Submitted by Denna Newman)

The Dildo sign lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag in solidarity. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

The northern lights as seen from Blueberry Hill near Labrador City. (Submitted by Larry Jenkins)

Trees and lighthouse both rise from the snow at Woody Point. (Submitted by Rodney Morgan)

Snow squalls from the sea threaten to swallow Cape Spear, as seen from Signal Hill. (Submitted by Allan Horwood)

As the sun sets on Anderson's Cove Beach in Dildo, it's time to take our sled back inside... at least until tomorrow comes. (Submitted by Marilyn Crotty)

