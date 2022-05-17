Poilievre makes his pitch as federal Conservative leadership candidate in St. John's
Ottawa-area MP targets inflation, vaccine mandates and the CBC during campaign stop
Targeting vaccine mandates and the rising cost of living, Ottawa member of Parliament Pierre Poilievre was in St. John's on Monday evening to drum up support for his candidacy for the leadership of federal Conservative party.
About 500 people turned up at the Holiday Inn on Portugal Cove Road to hear what the Ottawa-area MP plans to do if he's elected leader of the party and leads it to an election victory.
Among his plans: getting rid of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
"Things haven't felt so free in this country lately, have they?" Poilievre asked the room. "People feel like they're losing control of their lives."
To address the rising cost of living, Poilievre said, he'd cut the federal carbon tax and sell off "completely empty" federal government buildings to turn them into condominiums for young adults facing a tightening housing market.
He repeated a previous promise to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada for not keeping inflation under control, a plan competing leadership candidate Jean Charest has called "irresponsibile." He also reiterated his agenda to end funding for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
"We can save a billion dollars by defunding the CBC," said Poilievre, with the crowd erupting into its loudest applause of the evening.
Poilievre did not take questions from the media after the event.
Former N.L. PC leader lends support
Among the supporters who turned out on Monday was former provincial Progressive Conservative leader Ches Crosbie, who introduced Poilievre to the room.
"I'm here to support a leader, a man who is bidding for leader for the Conservative Party of Canada, who stands for freedom and giving people back control of their lives," Crosbie said after the event.
"This room of folks here sees it the same way."
Crosbie said Poilievre's campaign isn't so much as a campaign as it is a movement, a reaction to what Crosbie said was a loss of "many freedoms" over the past two years.
"We've seen the furthering away of many freedoms in the last two years. But ever since [Prime Minister Justin] Trudeau got in, we've lost the freedom to develop our economic resources, for example," he said. "Our offshore, we're lucky to have Bay du Nord go ahead."
Others say they're just looking for a change.
Chris Campbell was in line to register as a member of Conservative Party after the event, a $15 fee that gives him the opportunity to vote in the leadership race.
Campbell, an electrician, said he lost his business in Alberta during the pandemic because of shutdowns.
"I just want change, something different because this system doesn't work," he said.
Melanie Anstey, also in line to register for the party, said Poilievre's thoughts on rising inflation and how it's affecting young adults stood out to her the most.
"I'm 24 and it seems like the goals are getting farther away instead of closer," she said.
"That would probably be the best thing, is to help us get ahead, the working class."
With files from Mark Quinn
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?