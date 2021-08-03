How a student photography project brought a community lens to long-term care

Lori Lynn George keeps a personal set of photos, gifted to her by Grenfell artist Jess Pynn. (James Grudić/CBC)

Lori Lynn George had never been part of an art project before, but that changed when a photography student came into her room in late 2019.

George is one of a dozen subjects portrayed in the Picturing Community project, photographed by students at Memorial University's Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook, N.L.

The photos are on display in large format, lining the outer windows of Corner Brook's public library and city hall. All of the subjects for the project were volunteers who live in Corner Brook Long Term Care. Many are seniors, while others, such as George, require daily supports in care.

"I was right excited," said George about her initial reaction to taking part in the project.

"They did a wonderful job with the pictures. I didn't think I was going to get any."

George said that despite this being her first time as a photographer's subject, she wasn't feeling camera shy.

"She took pictures in every shape she could get in — up close, from this side, right close almost up in my face. I didn't mind because I was expecting it," she said.

The photos were printed and displayed by the PULP Grenfell Student Gallery.

Marc Losier, a visual arts professor and photography instructor at Grenfell, said that the project helped the students to grow as artists, while fostering community connections.

Shannyn Reid stands in front of her portrait of Eileen Butt, a resident of Corner Brook long-term care. (James Grudić/CBC)

"It was an opportunity to bring our students closer to members of our community, and to develop ways of engaging with people in vulnerable circumstances, but to photograph them intimately and respectfully," Losier said.

Photographing a person involves more than just snapping a picture, but it's a process that involves building of a relationship. The students first met with the residents with their cameras down, to build that initial trust.

"It was a real process, through various stages. They got to meet each other in the facility and spend some time, before the cameras even came out," said Losier.

"Just through instinct and feel, in a way, the students were paired off with the residents that they developed a rapport with."

Not all of the students had prior experience engaging with older folks.

Developing relationships

Shannyn Reid, who took part in the project during her third year as a visual arts student at Grenfell, said that the experience was "totally new" for her.

"I don't have many connections to the elderly population... My grandparents are relatively young, and I don't have any elderly relatives," said Reid.

Portraits from the project have been mounted at Corner Brook's public library, seen above, as well as at city hall. (James Grudić/CBC)

Reid said that despite feeling nervous, it got easier for her after a while.

"It was very nerve-wracking at first, until we got to know the people we were taking the photos of."

Losier said that he watched his students develop relationships beyond what he had expected for the project.

"The students went above and beyond. They started going back on their own time, to spend time with the residents, to get that extra photograph," said Losier.

"In some instances the residents started calling them back … I think it was a real reciprocal experience."

Postponed by the pandemic

The work was originally meant to be displayed in Grenfell's art gallery, but that changed when COVID-19 restrictions were brought in, and prevented people from gathering.

"The pandemic really changed things," said Losier.

"We really wanted to share them in public space, because these are members of our community that we don't always get to see."

Despite being a remedial measure, Losier says that displaying the photos at city hall might have made the project more visible to the community.

"This was an opportunity to make it incredibly accessible," he said.

George said jokingly that it's too late now to feel sheepish about being pictured publicly.

"It's there now on the side of the building, so I can't go and get camera shy now," she said.

"People can walk by and go, 'Oh, there's Lori.'"

