Spectacular fire devours pickup truck on Shea Heights road

Fire crews raced to douse a pickup truck that was consumed by fire in St. John's Wednesday evening.
Fire crews raced to douse a pickup truck that was consumed by fire in a St. John's neighbourhood Wednesday evening. 

Video recorded nearby shows a truck overwhelmed by bright flames  and thick black smoke on a road in Shea Heights, on the south side of the city. 

Jeanette Kinney, who posted the video to Facebook, said it was the second vehicle fire in the same stretch of road in the last month. 

A pumper from the St. John's Regional Fire Department responded to the fire, and used a hose to put it out. 

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary temporarily closed traffic on the road while crews worked on the fire. 

