Marystown man, 21, jailed for impaired driving causing death

William Picco of Marystown was drunk when his vehicle crashed near Rushoon, on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula. (Google Maps)

A 21-year-old man from Marystown has been sentenced to just under two years in jail for impaired driving that killed a passenger in a crash near Rushoon last July.

William Picco was impaired by alcohol at the time of the accident on Newfoundland's Burin Peninsula, according to police, who noted he had open liquor in his vehicle.

Picco was taken to hospital for treatment following the crash, while his 21-year-old passenger died at the scene in the early hours of July 23.

Picco, who was charged in November, later pleaded guilty.

Picco was sentenced Thursday to 729 days in jail during a hearing at provincial court in Grand Bank. The decision means that he will not serve the sentence in a federal institution.

After serving his sentence, he will be on probation for three years, and will be banned from driving for four years.