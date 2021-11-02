Marystown man charged with impaired driving causing death for fatal July crash

The RCMP have charged a Marystown, N.L., man with impaired driving causing death, in connection with a fatal crash on Burin Peninsula in July.

In a media release Tuesday, Burin Peninsula RCMP say they have also charged William Picco, 21, with having open liquor in a vehicle in relation to the July 23 single-vehicle crash in Rushoon. A 21-year-old passenger died at the scene of the crash.

Police said evidence gathered during the investigation confirmed Picco was impaired by alcohol at the time of the accident.

Picco has been released and will appear in Grand Bank provincial court at a later date.

