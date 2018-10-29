Labrador photographer, fed up with wait times in N.L., heads to Quebec for cataract surgery

Shana Burgess says the situation for getting cataract surgery in Newfoundland and Labrador was grim. (Provided by Shana Burgess)

A photographer from Labrador West put her health into her own hands after being put on a waiting list for two years in order to receive cataract surgery in St. John's.

"The situation in Newfoundland I found to be rather grim," Shana Burgess told CBC Radio's On The Go.

Through her family doctor, Burgess began the process of saving her eyesight in March 2017. She also sought advice from an optometrist who gave her a referral to an ophthalmologist in St. John's, hoping it would speed up the process, since specialists would only visit her area in Labrador once every couple of months.

Burgess saw the specialist in January, and the appointment he made was for May 2019 in St. John's.

"I think that's a really long time for somebody to have to wait, to get surgery, to be able to see," she said. "It was interfering with my life greatly."

Burgess was able to receive the procedure she needed much faster outside of the province. (Provided by Shana Burgess)

Burgess believes if her condition had worsened she would have had to seek assistance from the province just to be able to live day to day, since she would be unable to work.

She was discouraged by the lack of information she was given from the two specialists she saw

"I mean, it took another specialist about eight months to call me back to make an appointment," she said.

Through a friend of a friend

Burgess said she couldn't wait, as her vision was deteriorating, and looked for alternative sources to help her get the surgery sooner than later. She said it was through a friend of a friend that she found Medicina, a company based in Montreal, and was booked for an appointment in the city months before her appointment in St. John's.

Her procedure, which was successfully completed earlier in October, was even covered under MCP except for travel as long as it was done in a hospital.

"That was one of parameters that I gave the fellow, that the doctor would accept the provincial billing rather than me paying up front," Burgess said.

"Quebec, I'm not saying it's a lot better because I've lived here before and I've had lots of waiting time here too, but they got it done a lot quicker."

Burgess said she's now headed back to Labrador, to find a quiet place to gather herself and decide what she's going to do next.

With files from On The Go

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador