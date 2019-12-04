Downtown keeps changing, but this St. John's photo studio is happy to stay put

Robert and Lynn Young opened Celebrity Photo Studio in 1997, and have been in the same downtown studio ever since. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

More than two decades ago, Robert and Lynn Young thought downtown St. John's was the perfect place to open a photo studio. They still do, even though one of the things that attracted them — the federal government's passport office, conveniently located in the same building — is no longer their neighbour.

"[Downtown is] not just a place where people house themselves and go to sleep," Robert said. This is a place where people come to work, create and meet."

Celebrity Photo Studio opened in the TD Bank building at 255 Duckworth St. in 1997, and has been there ever since. The tower also housed the Service Canada passport office, which also helped determine the location of the studio.

The office served as a major convenience for the business, as customers would get their pictures done in the studio, then bring them upstairs to Service Canada. The passport office has since moved, although the Youngs are confident they're still in the right space.

Robert Young's interest in photography started early, when he spent time developing film in his family's darkroom in Labrador. His love for photography grew when he came to Memorial University and became involved in CameraMUN, a student-run photography business that operated out of the old Thomson Student Centre.

"I loved the photography, I loved the film, the technology, anything to do with the photography," Robert said.

Creatively connected

His wife Lynn was the creative type as well, starting her own firm called Framed by Lynn. She was also involved in theatre, where the two first met.Robert was working in theatrical makeup departments for local theatre groups around St. John's. Lynn was involved in a children's show.

Robert met his future partner for the first time while doing Lynn's clown makeup.

Robert has always been interested in photography. He started working with photography in his family's basement dark room. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

"The first three days I didn't really know what she looked like," Robert said. "She'd come in with her white face and I'd make it up as a clown. Didn't finally really get to see what she looked like till the closing night of the festival. We had our first date then."

The Duckworth Street location was ideal for Robert and Lynn. The building gave them a scenic, easily accessible spot in the middle of downtown.

"You also get [to] see people walking by and we know that, you know, when a cruise ship comes in," Lynn said.

"There's extra customers that are walking by. A nice beautiful day brings out all kinds of really cool people."

After opening and operating two studios, the Youngs closed their Pennywell Road studio to focus on shooting downtown. The studio shoots a variety of different images, from passports to family photo shoots — along with many business headshots for employees in the downtown.

"[Businesspeople] love coming down to have their portrait taken down here, because it gives than an excuse to go out and have sushi afterwards," Robert joked.

A changing downtown

During the studio's time on Duckworth Street, photo technology isn't the only thing that has changed.

Downtown St. John's has seen many businesses come and go, from mom and pop stores to major oil companies like Suncor leaving the area for the suburbs.

Lynn does a lot of work in the editing of photos, including the retouching of photos and repairing older images. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Even the passport office left downtown, heading for Hebron Way.

With these businesses leaving the area, many see doom and gloom when it comes to the downtown.

But not Robert and Lynn.

We want to support downtown cause downtown has supported us. - Lynn Young

They point to fellow downtown businesses that have recently entered the downtown and found success.

"Fogtown Barber Shop and Tval soaps. There's a brand new candle store opening across the street.… Companies like Rocket Bakery are huge," Robert said.

"They're a draw to downtown. They bring people into the downtown for that experience."

"And that's exactly what we see are businesses like that where owners are not so concerned about bottom line and being in the biggest A-class office building. They want to be downtown."

Lynn adds a move away from downtown has never been thought about, even after a portion of their business within the passport office.

Celebrity Photo Studio is located near the intersection of Prescott Street and Duckworth Street. (Robert Young)

'If we went to Hebron Way, we would be leaving, you know, more than half our business behind," Lynn said. "We want to support downtown cause downtown has supported us."

Although the passport office moved out, the studio still shoots a variety of passport photos, including photos for international passports that require special photo dimensions or a coloured background.

They tout themselves as the only photographers in the city to shoot passport photo for babies and small children. According to Robert, studios from around the city usually send families to Celebrity Photo Studio.

Growing with new technology

In the age of smartphones, almost every person in the world has a camera in their pocket. However, Robert says there will always be a need for professional shooters in St. John's.

"The reality is cellphones and people doing selfies aren't what you really wanna have for your LinkedIn profile, for your business portrait, for your website," Robert said. "People are coming to professional photographers more and more because we can achieve a quality print even from your cellphone photograph."

Robert is also teaching photography classes as more people become interested in taking pictures through their phones.

Robert and Lynn will continue to shoot out of their downstairs studio on Duckworth Street. The couple is also working on a new shooting space in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

The streetscape and the technogies around them have changed, but the Youngs like many things the way they are.

But some things will never change. Robert and Lynn are also working on turning a property in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's into another space for photo shoots, but will continue to stay downtown for years to come.

Lynn Young is making sure of that.

"We just love it here."