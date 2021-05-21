Warm Friday? Long weekend? Here's how some took advantage of the weather
It was a bright, sunny and warm day for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, and many took advantage of the weather to kick off the Victoria Day long weekend.
The usual hot spots in and around St. John's were bustling with people as temperatures reached 24 C in the afternoon.
Many took to the trails along Signal Hill; others pulled up a patch of grass at places like Bannerman Park to bask in the sun. Some enjoyed shopping downtown, or sitting out on the sidewalk with a cup of coffee in hand.
Here's a snapshot of what summer might have in store.