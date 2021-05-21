Warm Friday? Long weekend? Here's how some took advantage of the weather

Signal Hill parking lot filled with cars as people took the the surrounding trails to kick off the long weekend. (Mike Moore/CBC)

It was a bright, sunny and warm day for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador on Friday, and many took advantage of the weather to kick off the Victoria Day long weekend.

The usual hot spots in and around St. John's were bustling with people as temperatures reached 24 C in the afternoon.

Many took to the trails along Signal Hill; others pulled up a patch of grass at places like Bannerman Park to bask in the sun. Some enjoyed shopping downtown, or sitting out on the sidewalk with a cup of coffee in hand.

Here's a snapshot of what summer might have in store.

Wayne Murphy took a seat beneath Cabot Tower to watch ships and boats on the Atlantic Ocean. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Josée Benoit set up a hammock at Bannerman Park to enjoy the sun. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Teresa Hicks, Jack Pretty and Brent Pretty picked a nice spot to sit on the grass at Bannerman Park. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Amanda Pike stopped for a break on the stairs of George Street. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The pigeons and ducks of Bowring Park enjoyed the increased foot traffic and handfuls of food. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Brooke Williams and Kyle Fowler walked their pup through Bowring Park. (Mike Moore/CBC)

Bowring Park was busy ahead of the long weekend. (Mike Moore/CBC)

The duck pond at Bowring Park was filled with spectators on a sunny Friday ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend. (Mike Moore/CBC)

